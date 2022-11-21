Ky. sheriff’s office looking for SUV stolen from a National Guard Armory

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Estill County Sheriff’s Office needs help finding a tan SUV.

Sheriff Chris Flynn said a tan 2001 Jeep Cherokee SUV was stolen from the Ravenna National Guard Armory during the weekend.

If you have any information about where this incident, you are asked to call Estill County dispatch at 606-723-2201.

