Louisville man charged after being accused of shooting woman inside their home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police have arrested a man in connection to a shooting that sent a woman to the hospital over the weekend.

Saturday afternoon, officers were called to respond to a report of a shooting in the 4000 block of Ralph Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a woman shot. She was taken to the hospital with injuries officials said are not serious.

Following an investigation, 69-year-old Gregory Wyatt was arrested.

Wyatt admitted to investigators that he shot the woman inside the home they shared, an arrest slip said.

He was charged with one count of assault and is currently being held at LMDC.

