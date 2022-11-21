Contact Troubleshooters
Man arrested after police chase in two states

Niarobi Montaze Brooks, 28 of Union City, Tenn., is accused of leading Pulaski County, Ill. and...
Niarobi Montaze Brooks, 28 of Union City, Tenn., is accused of leading Pulaski County, Ill. and Ballard County, Ky. deputies on a chase on Saturday night, Nov. 19.(Source: Ballard County Detention Center)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 7:52 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Union City, Tennessee man was arrested over the weekend in connection with a police chase that started in southern Illinois and ended in western Kentucky.

The Ballard County Sheriff’s Department said they were contacted on Saturday night, November 19 by the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Department stating they had deputies chasing after a vehicle that was entering into Ballard County on U.S. Highway 51 from Cairo.

In an effort to stop the chase, Ballard County deputies put out spike strips to deflate the tires on the suspect’s vehicle.

The vehicle in question continued into the city limits of Wickliffe, with Ballard and Pulaski County deputies chasing after.

The vehicle finally came to a stop at Second and Cumberland Streets.

Deputies identified the driver as 28-year-old Niarobi Montaze Brooks.

He was arrested and booked into the Ballard County Jail.

Brooks was charged with fleeing or evading police-first degree (motor vehicle), wanton endangerment-first degree police officer, failure of non-operator to maintain req ins/sec-first offense, disregarding stop sign, failure to or improper signal, operating on suspended or revoked operator license, reckless driving, criminal mischief-third degree and possession of marijuana.

