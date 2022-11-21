Man arrested for allegedly setting February horse barn fire

Contact Troubleshooters
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Shelby County man is facing charges for allegedly being the person who set fire to hay bales inside a Jefferson County horse barn.

Pedro Juan Cruz Castellano, 33, of Simpsonville, was arrested November 18 on one count of arson, three counts of wanton endangerment and one count of criminal mischief by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office.

The fire happened February 13 at a farm in Jefferson County. An arrest warrant obtained by the Louisville Metro Arson Bureau states Cruz, who was a former employee of the farm, was recorded on surveillance video setting the hay on fire and fleeing. A positive identification of Cruz was made by other employees of the farm.

The barn where the fire was set is attached to an occupied building. The damage to the barn was minor, but the warrant states the setting of fire endangered those living in the attached building.

Cruz is being held at the Shelby County Detention Center on a $25,000 cash bond.

