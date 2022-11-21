More than 1,000 bikes collected for kids in Q103 Bike or Bust

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville country music radio station helped collect hundreds of bikes and donations to make sure children in the community have something for the holidays.

Q103.1 partnered with UAW Hall 862 and Coyle Chevrolet as part of its Bikes or Bust promotion which took place from Nov. 17 through Nov. 21.

The station said so far, 1,500 bikes have been collected along with monetary donations for Toys for Tots and the Salvation Army.

Q103.1′s promotional director, Davie Hill, said donations continue to be counted as large donations came in last minute.

“(We’re) very thankful for all the volunteers that helped make this happen,” Hill said.

Over the course of the weekend, several local organizations and businesses provided sizeable donations to the Bike or Bust program.

