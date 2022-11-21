Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses

SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Classes have been canceled for multiple school districts in Kentucky and Southern Indiana due to illnesses.

So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to illnesses: Bullitt County Public Schools, Shelby County Schools and Larue County Schools have canceled classes outright while Silver Creek School Corporation in Sellersburg, Ind. said they have shifted to e-learning.

In a letter sent to Bullitt County families on Monday, superintendent Dr. Jesse Bacon said district-wide attendance reached 88% on Monday due to illnesses, and 192 staff members called out sick.

“For the last several weeks as we have seen a rise in the flu and other illnesses throughout the community, we have kept a close eye on our student and staff attendance,” Bacon said in the letter. “We were hopeful that we could safely get to the Thanksgiving Holiday without disruption in the district.”

The school district announced it will be closed on Tuesday, and both Tuesday and Wednesday will be used to clean and sanitize school buildings.

“I encourage all students and staff to take this time to rest, recuperate and regain strength to finish the fall semester strong upon returning from Thanksgiving Break,” Bacon said.

Bacon said Tuesday’s closure will not be an NTI day and the make-up day for Tuesday will be on May 25.

Shelby County Public Schools announced through social media that they would also be canceling classes on Tuesday due to low attendance and that more information was sent to families through email.

LaRue County Schools said classes would be canceled on Tuesday due to low attendance from illness and it would not be an NTI day.

Silver Creek School Corporation’s administration team said an e-learning day was scheduled on Tuesday also due to illness, and that devices were being sent home with students on Monday afternoon.

