Second victim of Old Louisville crash identified

One person died from a crash involving multiple vehicles happened in Old Louisville.
One person died from a crash involving multiple vehicles happened in Old Louisville.(WAVE News)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 8:39 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The second victim killed in a multi-vehicle crash in Old Louisville Thursday has been released.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner, Kenneth Rhodes, 29, died from blunt force injuries that he sustained in the crash.

The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. November 10 at W. Hill Street at Second Street. Louisville Metro police say a stolen Ford F-150 pickup being driven by Alvaro Manriqez, 23, of Rockhold, Ky., was speeding on Hill Street when it ran a red light and struck a Honda in which Davis-Rhodes was a passenger.

A total of six vehicles were involved in the crash. LMPD said no one else sustained serious injuries.

