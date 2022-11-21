Contact Troubleshooters
Shepherdsville police chief McCubbin announces retirement

Shepherdsville, Ky. police chief Rick McCubbin will end his 35 year law enforcement career on January 2, 2023 after being informed by the new mayor that he will be replaced.(Source: WAVE News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - After a 35 year career in law enforcement and 39 years in public service, Shepherdsville chief Rick McCubbin has announced he will be retiring.

In a statement, McCubbin said he had been looking since 2021 for a retirement date that would be in the best interest of himself and the Shepherdsville Police Department. With a new mayor coming into office and the fact that a new mayor always appoints their staff, McCubbin decided that January 2023 would be a good time to end his career.

McCubbin said he decided to make January 2, 2023 his retirement date after being informed by Mayor-elect Jose Cubero that he would be replaced as chief.

After beginning his public service career in 1984 as a firefighter/EMT, McCubbin joined the Louisville Police Department where he served for 15 years. He was named as U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Kentucky during the administration of President George W. Bush. That was followed by being named as chief of the Bardstown police before moving to head the Shepherdsville department.

“My career has been nothing but an honor for me to have served others,” McCubbin said. “I have had a front row seat to the greatest show on earth; the show of life!!”

