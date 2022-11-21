New specialty plant shop opens in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - There’s a new specialty plant store open in Downtown New Albany. Whether you’re just getting into plants or you’re an expert, there’s something for everyone!

Simply Rooted is located in the front of Kozy on Petal Street.

Owner Kristin Singogo got her start with plants during the pandemic. Now she can help you with her expertise!

It's a new shop that can help you out with taking care of your plants.

When she’s not in the shop, you can find her on social media dishing out helpful tips, like how to keep your plants thriving when it’s cold outside. She stays active on Facebook, TikTok, and Instagram.

