SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/21

After a cold weekend, we do have a nice mild days coming our way that look to get us into the start of the holiday weekend and stand a chance to even come back again after it.

That means the risk for any wintry weather looks limited as there is not strong cold air source for wintry weather, other than upper lows that can manufacture them own there own. And that is possible with the one Friday/Saturday.

Otherwise, warm weather (for November standards), will rule much of the extended.

