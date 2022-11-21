Sullivan University prepares Thanksgiving meals for Salvation Army

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Sullivan University students and staff gathered to prepare Thanksgiving meals that will be delivered to those in need this holiday season.

On Monday through Wednesday, the College of Hospitality Studies prepare food for the meals that will be donated to the Salvation Army and delivered to families.

The university said for 15 years, the school has gathered to volunteer time and prepare the meals as part of an annual tradition.

Sullivan chef instructor Mike Cunha said it’s something multiple students and staff members rush towards the opportunity to help out.

“You have to realize it’s a holiday week for everyone, families coming in or cooking for their families, and they give up their time to help others willfully and happily,” Cunha said. “Before we’ve already done this year, they’re like, ‘I’ll be back next year, just sign me up already,’ and it’s a great feeling.”

The Salvation Army collected the donated food and will pick it up on Wednesday to be delivered to families.

