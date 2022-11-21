Veteran’s Club hosting free Thanksgiving Luncheon

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Veteran’s Club is hosting its annual free Veteran and First Responder Thanksgiving Luncheon.

The luncheon welcomes veterans who are homeless, dealing with food insecurity, away from family and friends, or would otherwise not be able to enjoy a holiday meal.

The event will be on Thursday at noon at the Veteran’s Club HQ located 4218 Shelbyville Road. Those attending can RSVP by emailing info@veteransclubinc.org.

