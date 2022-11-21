Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Veteran’s Club hosting free Thanksgiving Luncheon

By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Veteran’s Club is hosting its annual free Veteran and First Responder Thanksgiving Luncheon.

The luncheon welcomes veterans who are homeless, dealing with food insecurity, away from family and friends, or would otherwise not be able to enjoy a holiday meal.

The event will be on Thursday at noon at the Veteran’s Club HQ located 4218 Shelbyville Road. Those attending can RSVP by emailing info@veteransclubinc.org.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was found dead inside a car.
LMPD: 19-year-old found dead inside car in Fairdale identified
LMPD seeking public’s help to ID unknown suspects
LMPD seeking public’s help to ID unknown suspects
Joseph Willky is the head coach of the girl's basketball team at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested after incident at Moore High School
generic crash
Coroner identifies woman killed in New Cut Road accident
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

Sullivan University students and staff gathered to prepare Thanksgiving meals that will be...
Sullivan University prepares Thanksgiving meals for Salvation Army
LMPD Chief Erika Shields
LMPD Chief Erika Shields to resign following conclusion of Mayor Fischer’s term
A 44-year-old woman who died after she was struck by a car in the Buechel neighborhood has been...
Coroner identifies woman struck, killed by car in Buechel
JCPS teachers to receive 5% raise for next school year