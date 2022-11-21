Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

WATCH LIVE: JCPS, JCTA to discuss new contract proposal for teachers

(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:46 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio and Jefferson County Teachers Association President Brent McKim are holding a news conference Monday morning.

The new contract proposal for JCPS teachers will be discussed at the VanHoose Education Center. JCTA members have voted overwhelmingly in favor of the agreement, but it still has to be approved by the Jefferson County Board of Education.

Watch the news conference at 10 a.m. here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was found dead inside a car.
LMPD: 19-year-old found dead inside car in Fairdale identified
LMPD seeking public’s help to ID unknown suspects
LMPD seeking public’s help to ID unknown suspects
Joseph Willky is the head coach of the girl's basketball team at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested after incident at Moore High School
generic crash
Coroner identifies woman killed in New Cut Road accident
Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, finalized their adoption of...
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box

Latest News

It's a new shop that can help you out with taking care of your plants.
New specialty plant shop opens in New Albany
It's a new shop that can help you out with taking care of your plants.
Simply Rooted opens in New Albany
It's a new shop that can help you out with taking care of your plants.
Simply Rooted opens in New Albany
A view from the WAVE SkyTrack Camera in Starlight, Indiana.
FORECAST: Warmer this week; Watching Thanksgiving rain chances