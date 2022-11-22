Cards drop to 0-4 for first time since 1940-41 after 80-54 loss to #9 Arkansas

(WAVE) - UofL tipped off play in the Maui Invitational with an 80-54 loss to #9 Arkansas (4-0).

The Cards drop to 0-4 for the first time since the 1940-41 season.

“Felt like we played decent in the first half, second half they kept the pressure,” UofL head coach Kenny Payne said. “They kept competing. They kept the energy, intensed it, and brought it more and we phased out. I thought they outcompeted us. They wanted it more, but that’s what great teams do, there’s a reason they’re top 10 in the country and they showed it.”

Freshman Kamari Lands led UofL with 13 points. El Ellis added 11, on 4-16 shooting and J.J. Traynor finished with nine points. The Cards had just four assists and turned the ball over 22 times.

“Like I felt like in the second half we kind of just gave up and we just let them do whatever they wanted and we weren’t tough, and like I said, that starts in practice with us not giving up, no matter what we do, just keep working hard and that’s how you build trust with each other, definitely,” Lands said.

A Traynor shot off the glass got UofL within 43-38 with 14:26 left, but the Razorbacks pulled away with a 17-0 run. They had 11 dunks in the game.

The Cards will look for their first win on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. EST against #21 Texas Tech (3-1). The Red Raiders lost 76-65 to #10 Creighton (5-0) on Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.