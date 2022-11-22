Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Cards drop to 0-4 for first time since 1940-41 after 80-54 loss to #9 Arkansas

The time has finally come - the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational bracket is set!
The time has finally come - the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational bracket is set!(https://mauiinvitational.com/)
By Kent Taylor
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:03 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WAVE) - UofL tipped off play in the Maui Invitational with an 80-54 loss to #9 Arkansas (4-0).

The Cards drop to 0-4 for the first time since the 1940-41 season.

“Felt like we played decent in the first half, second half they kept the pressure,” UofL head coach Kenny Payne said. “They kept competing. They kept the energy, intensed it, and brought it more and we phased out. I thought they outcompeted us. They wanted it more, but that’s what great teams do, there’s a reason they’re top 10 in the country and they showed it.”

Freshman Kamari Lands led UofL with 13 points. El Ellis added 11, on 4-16 shooting and J.J. Traynor finished with nine points. The Cards had just four assists and turned the ball over 22 times.

“Like I felt like in the second half we kind of just gave up and we just let them do whatever they wanted and we weren’t tough, and like I said, that starts in practice with us not giving up, no matter what we do, just keep working hard and that’s how you build trust with each other, definitely,” Lands said.

A Traynor shot off the glass got UofL within 43-38 with 14:26 left, but the Razorbacks pulled away with a 17-0 run. They had 11 dunks in the game.

The Cards will look for their first win on Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. EST against #21 Texas Tech (3-1). The Red Raiders lost 76-65 to #10 Creighton (5-0) on Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was found dead inside a car.
LMPD: 19-year-old found dead inside car in Fairdale identified
LMPD seeking public’s help to ID unknown suspects
LMPD seeking public’s help to ID unknown suspects
Joseph Willky is the head coach of the girl's basketball team at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested after incident at Moore High School
So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to...
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
generic crash
Coroner identifies woman killed in New Cut Road accident

Latest News

Lees Summit vs. DeSmet
High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit
Gonzaga forward Ben Gregg (33) and Kentucky forward Chris Livingston (24) go after a rebound...
Cats Comeback Falls Short to Gonzaga
Mark Stoops and UK have signed a new contract extension.
Stoops, UK agree to new extension, pay raise
Cards upset second top 25 team this season
Defense, Special Teams Lead Cards to Win Over #24 NC State