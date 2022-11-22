Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Center for Women and Families receives $2.5 million from Jeff Bezos’ nonprofit fund

The Center for Women and Families announced it has received a $2.5 million grant, the largest...
The Center for Women and Families announced it has received a $2.5 million grant, the largest in the organization’s history, from a fund launched by billionaire Jeff Bezos.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Center for Women and Families announced it has received a $2.5 million grant, the largest in the organization’s history, from a fund launched by billionaire Jeff Bezos.

The grant comes from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund, which issues annual leadership awards to organizations that are helping families with services to achieve stability and provide shelter, according to a release.

The center said the funds will help support families in need who may be dealing with domestic violence issues to find emergency shelter and provide additional programming for children and families experiencing violence.

“With intimate partner violence on the rise in our area, including local deaths doubling over 2021, this gift from the Day 1 Families Fund could not have come at a more critical time,” Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, president and chief empowerment officer at The Center for Women and Families said in a release. “So many survivors turn to us in the midst of a personal safety crisis, and they’re counting on us to provide a safe place for them and their children as they take steps toward building safer lives.”

A group of national advisors working with the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund selected The Center for Women and Families as a grant recipient, bringing expertise on finding housing justice, racial equity and helping programs to effectively assist families out of homelessness.

According to the release[, the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund has provided 170 grants and more than $520 million to organizations across the country fighting homelessness and helping families gain housing support.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to...
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
The victim was found dead inside a car.
LMPD: 19-year-old found dead inside car in Fairdale identified
LMPD Chief Erika Shields
LMPD Chief Erika Shields to resign following conclusion of Mayor Fischer’s term
Joseph Willky is the head coach of the girl's basketball team at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested after incident at Moore High School
Michael Tompkins said his wife was sleeping on late Saturday night when they got a call that...
‘We are in disbelief’: Louisville man wins $750K house in Norton Children’s Hospital raffle

Latest News

‘Four Roses Old Fashioned Film Night’ being held at Louisville Palace Theater
A group of local businesses are working together to collect coats for people in need on Black...
Louisville businesses collecting coats on Black Friday during Free Coat Exchange
Jeffrey Montgomery, 27, of Louisville, is charged with robbery for a November 15, 2022...
Facial art leads to arrest of carjacking suspect
Gene Snyder Freeway off-ramp lane closures scheduled