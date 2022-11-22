Center for Women and Families receives $2.5 million from Jeff Bezos’ nonprofit fund

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Center for Women and Families announced it has received a $2.5 million grant, the largest in the organization’s history, from a fund launched by billionaire Jeff Bezos.

The grant comes from the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund, which issues annual leadership awards to organizations that are helping families with services to achieve stability and provide shelter, according to a release.

The center said the funds will help support families in need who may be dealing with domestic violence issues to find emergency shelter and provide additional programming for children and families experiencing violence.

“With intimate partner violence on the rise in our area, including local deaths doubling over 2021, this gift from the Day 1 Families Fund could not have come at a more critical time,” Elizabeth Wessels-Martin, president and chief empowerment officer at The Center for Women and Families said in a release. “So many survivors turn to us in the midst of a personal safety crisis, and they’re counting on us to provide a safe place for them and their children as they take steps toward building safer lives.”

A group of national advisors working with the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund selected The Center for Women and Families as a grant recipient, bringing expertise on finding housing justice, racial equity and helping programs to effectively assist families out of homelessness.

According to the release[, the Bezos Day 1 Families Fund has provided 170 grants and more than $520 million to organizations across the country fighting homelessness and helping families gain housing support.

