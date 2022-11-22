Contact Troubleshooters
Convicted ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars once in talks to move to Kentucky

Documents show the now-sentenced stars of a reality TV show were once in talks to move to Kentucky.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Documents show the now-sentenced stars of a reality TV show were once in talks to move to Kentucky.

Todd and Julie Chrisley of ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ were convicted of fraud and tax evasion this year. Monday, a judge sentenced Todd Chrisley to 12 years in prison and Julie to seven.

A letter shows the Chrisleys’ legal team met with Kentucky Tourism leaders back in 2019 under the Matt Bevin administration. The letter was addressed to Frankley Jemley III and Jay Hall with Kentucky Tourism. Joseph Bilby, General Counsel of the Agriculture Department at the time and Sean Southard with the Ag Department were also included. It was also addressed to Annie Franklin with the Cabinet for Economic Development.

In the letter, the Chrisleys’ lawyer asks for tax incentives to relocate the show. Kentucky Tourism wrote back and said an agreement was theoretically possible.

The account that would have been involved in the deal is the one that later got the Chrisleys convicted. They were federally indicted on 12 counts, four months after Kentucky Tourism sent its response.

Chrisley Knows Best - Letter from attorney to Kentucky Tourism leaders by WKYT on Scribd

Kentucky Tourism letter to Chrisley attorney by WKYT on Scribd

Copyright 2022 WKYT. All rights reserved.

