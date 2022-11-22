Dare to Care holds vigil for Bobby Ellis

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In 1969, the body of 9-year-old Bobby Ellis was found dead of malnutrition. His story would go on to inspire the Dare to Care organization that has fed thousands of people to date.

On Sunday, the group honored the boy whose life led to so much good.

The group said it’s dedicated to making sure a story like Bobby’s never happen again.

A candlelight vigil was held to remember him.

“Reflecting back on that it helps center us and ground us in terms of why this work is so important,” Dare to Care’s Vincent James said. “In particular when you begin to think about what happened to bobby, but what happened to his family. Because he had other siblings there and knowing the long term effects of hunger and what it’s created and so we hope to raise that awareness continually.”

Dare to Care and its partners have provided almost 22 million meals across Kentucky and southern Indiana.

