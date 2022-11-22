Facial art leads to arrest of carjacking suspect

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police were able to link a man to a recent carjacking thanks to his facial tattoos.

Louisville Metro police say the carjacking happened November 15. The victim said a man with tattoos on his face took her car at gunpoint. A short time after the carjacking, the victim’s credit card was used at a Speedway station on Taylorsville Road near Jeffersontown.

Just after 11 a.m. yesterday, LMPD officers spotted the stolen red Chevrolet Camaro heading west on Berry Blvd. The car sped off when police tried to stop it. The arrest report says the vehicle was cutting in and out of traffic and was driving into oncoming traffic before finally coming to a stop.

When taken into custody, police say driver, , 27, of Louisville, twice gave officers a false name and birth date. After finally determining his real name, Montgomery identified himself as the person in a photo using the stolen credit card.

Montgomery was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of robbery, fleeing and evading police, giving officers false identification information, and not having a operators license.

