Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Facial art leads to arrest of carjacking suspect

Jeffrey Montgomery, 27, of Louisville, is charged with robbery for a November 15, 2022...
Jeffrey Montgomery, 27, of Louisville, is charged with robbery for a November 15, 2022 carjacking of a woman's vehicle. He was arrested November 21 after leading LMPD officers on a chase while driving the stolen car.(Source: Louisville Metro Department of Corrections)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 11:33 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police were able to link a man to a recent carjacking thanks to his facial tattoos.

Louisville Metro police say the carjacking happened November 15. The victim said a man with tattoos on his face took her car at gunpoint. A short time after the carjacking, the victim’s credit card was used at a Speedway station on Taylorsville Road near Jeffersontown.

Just after 11 a.m. yesterday, LMPD officers spotted the stolen red Chevrolet Camaro heading west on Berry Blvd. The car sped off when police tried to stop it. The arrest report says the vehicle was cutting in and out of traffic and was driving into oncoming traffic before finally coming to a stop.

When taken into custody, police say driver, , 27, of Louisville, twice gave officers a false name and birth date. After finally determining his real name, Montgomery identified himself as the person in a photo using the stolen credit card.

Montgomery was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections on charges of robbery, fleeing and evading police, giving officers false identification information, and not having a operators license.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to...
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
The victim was found dead inside a car.
LMPD: 19-year-old found dead inside car in Fairdale identified
LMPD Chief Erika Shields
LMPD Chief Erika Shields to resign following conclusion of Mayor Fischer’s term
Joseph Willky is the head coach of the girl's basketball team at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested after incident at Moore High School
generic crash
Coroner identifies woman killed in New Cut Road accident

Latest News

Gene Snyder Freeway off-ramp lane closures scheduled
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/22
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/22
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Nice weather for travel the next couple of days