FORECAST: Nice weather for travel the next couple of days

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs 60° or higher Wednesday & Thanksgiving
  • Rain possible by Thanksgiving evening
  • Shower chances last into the holiday weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lots of blue sky to enjoy on this Tuesday afternoon with temperatures finally getting closer to “normal” values for this time of the year.

Another cold night is expected as dry air will allow for big temperature climbs and falls this week. Expected lows once again around or below freezing for much of the area.

One change you will notice in the weather will be with the sky condition on Wednesday. That will help with traveling as that sun won’t always be in your face. And the clouds will have little impact on temperatures as they should still warm to around 60.

High clouds continue to drift overhead Wednesday night. These clouds will act as a blanket, keeping temperatures from falling beyond the 30s.

Showers look to stick around into Black Friday; keep that in mind if you’ll be out and about shopping. We’ll continue to monitor rain chances into the upcoming weekend.

