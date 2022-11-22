Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Warmth arrives in time for Thanksgiving, rain still looms for the start of the weekend

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • One more night below freezing for a while
  • 60s are back for Thanksgiving
  • Showers possible early on Black Friday, better rain chance by Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’re in for another cold one tonight, but we’ll at least add a few degrees to overnight lows compared to Tuesday morning.

We’ll wake up to temperatures just below freezing Wednesday morning. Wednesday looks mainly sunny with highs near 60 degrees.

We’ll notice some increase in cloud cover as we head toward the late afternoon and evening. High clouds will be around Wednesday night, which will assist in keeping temperatures from dropping below freezing in most spots.

Thanksgiving looks good compared to what we’ve seen in our weather lately. Highs will be in the 60s as clouds increase during the afternoon. It appears the shower chance will hold off until after sunset, so enjoy some time outside between meals!

You’ll want to pack the poncho or umbrella if you’ll be out shopping early Friday morning, as a fairly widespread area of light showers moves in. We look drier by Friday afternoon with highs in the 50s.

By Saturday afternoon, and especially the evening, we’ll see a more robust rain setup. In fact, a few embedded thunderstorms are possible during that period.

The air behind this system for Sunday and early next week will be cooler, but not cold.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Most Read

So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to...
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
The victim was found dead inside a car.
LMPD: 19-year-old found dead inside car in Fairdale identified
LMPD Chief Erika Shields
LMPD Chief Erika Shields to resign following conclusion of Mayor Fischer’s term
Joseph Willky is the head coach of the girl's basketball team at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested after incident at Moore High School
Michael Tompkins said his wife was sleeping on late Saturday night when they got a call that...
‘We are in disbelief’: Louisville man wins $750K house in Norton Children’s Hospital raffle

Latest News

Here’s WAVE News meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. Weather - Tuesday, November 22, 2022
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/22
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, Nov. 21, 2022
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Monday, Nov. 21, 2022
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/21