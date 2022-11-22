FORECAST: Warmth arrives in time for Thanksgiving, rain still looms for the start of the weekend

WEATHER HEADLINES

One more night below freezing for a while

60s are back for Thanksgiving

Showers possible early on Black Friday, better rain chance by Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’re in for another cold one tonight, but we’ll at least add a few degrees to overnight lows compared to Tuesday morning.

We’ll wake up to temperatures just below freezing Wednesday morning. Wednesday looks mainly sunny with highs near 60 degrees.

We’ll notice some increase in cloud cover as we head toward the late afternoon and evening. High clouds will be around Wednesday night, which will assist in keeping temperatures from dropping below freezing in most spots.

Thanksgiving looks good compared to what we’ve seen in our weather lately. Highs will be in the 60s as clouds increase during the afternoon. It appears the shower chance will hold off until after sunset, so enjoy some time outside between meals!

You’ll want to pack the poncho or umbrella if you’ll be out shopping early Friday morning, as a fairly widespread area of light showers moves in. We look drier by Friday afternoon with highs in the 50s.

By Saturday afternoon, and especially the evening, we’ll see a more robust rain setup. In fact, a few embedded thunderstorms are possible during that period.

The air behind this system for Sunday and early next week will be cooler, but not cold.

