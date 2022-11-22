‘Four Roses Old Fashioned Film Night’ being held at Louisville Palace Theater

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four Roses Distillery is holding its first-ever ‘Four Roses Old Fashioned Film Night.’

It will be on Dec. 8 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to a release.

Those who attend can watch a showing of ‘A Christmas Story’ at the Louisville Palace Theater while sipping on festive Four Roses craft cocktails.

All donations benefit a local charity. You can reserve a spot for the event by clicking or tapping here.

