‘Four Roses Old Fashioned Film Night’ being held at Louisville Palace Theater

(WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:24 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Four Roses Distillery is holding its first-ever ‘Four Roses Old Fashioned Film Night.’

It will be on Dec. 8 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., according to a release.

Those who attend can watch a showing of ‘A Christmas Story’ at the Louisville Palace Theater while sipping on festive Four Roses craft cocktails.

All donations benefit a local charity. You can reserve a spot for the event by clicking or tapping here.

