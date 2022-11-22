Contact Troubleshooters
Gene Snyder Freeway off-ramp lane closures scheduled

(Pixabay)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - There are single-lane closures scheduled on the Gene Snyder Freeway off-ramp in eastern Jefferson County.

The I-265 South closures on Tuesday and Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will be on the off-ramp for Exit 32 to Westport Road. The exit is still going to be open to traffic, but drivers should be aware of the signs, use caution and expect delays.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said an environmental abatement service is continuing work on cleaning up a diesel fuel spill near Westport Road.

