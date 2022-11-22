Health officials offer tips on keeping the holidays stress-free

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - With Thanksgiving happening soon and other holidays right around the corner, officials said family time can take a toll on mental health if not properly handled.

On Tuesday, UofL Peace Hospital Chief Medical Officer Dr. Stephen Taylor shared tips on what a person can do when there are strong feelings shared during holiday gatherings.

Many people may feel stressed before the gathering even begins thinking about possible conflicts that may occur.

There can also be physical and emotional pressure from remembering events from the past.

Taylor said it’s important for people to not push those feelings away, but to embrace them.

“I think it’s important for us to just be aware of the feelings that are being stirred in us,” Taylor said. “To be sensitive to them and to understand them and try to know where they’re coming from. And not try to push them away, but maybe try to experience them in a way that helps us have some insight into what’s going on.”

Taylor said it might be beneficial for families to stay away from certain topics at the dinner table, such as politics or religion.

