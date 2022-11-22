Ice skating returns to downtown Jeffersonville for the holidays

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - For the first time in five years, outdoor ice skating has returned to downtown Jeffersonville.

The ice skating rink will open at The Depot on Michigan Avenue on Nov. 26 and runs through Jan. 29, according to the Jeffersonville Parks Department.

The rink will run on opening day from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., all leading to Light Up Jeffersonville blocks away at Warder Park.

Skating sessions will run 50 minutes each and will run at the top of the hour. Skaters are asked to be laced up and ready to go for their ticketed session.

Tickets cost $12 each and will include a complimentary skate rental.

The rink is open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., Friday from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mondays and Tuesdays are closed for private rentals only, the parks department said.

