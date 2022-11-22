Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

ISP increasing patrols during Thanksgiving travel

Indiana State Police will be hosting a hiring seminar on Feb. 24.
Indiana State Police will be hosting a hiring seminar on Feb. 24.(Indiana State Police)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - There will be more Indiana State Police troopers on patrol during the holiday season.

This is part of the Safe Family Travel campaign to prevent crashes as more travelers are out on the roads.

According to an ISP release, Safe Family Travel operations start before Thanksgiving each year and continue through New Year’s Day.

“We’re not telling people they can’t drink. We’re asking people to be responsible and to not drink and drive,” Lieutenant Brian Bailey, Commander of the Evansville District, said in the release. “The holidays shouldn’t be marked by tragedy, so don’t ruin your life or the life of someone else by getting behind the wheel impaired. You will be held accountable if you do.”

Grants for the enforcement are provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

Last year in Indiana, 932 people lost their lives on the road, which was a 4% increase from 2020. Of those traffic deaths, 12 of the fatalities were during the Thanksgiving holiday season and 7 of those fatalities were found unbuckled at the time of the crash. On average, approximately one-fourth of the state’s traffic deaths are caused by drunk drivers, according to the release.

Travelers are encouraged by state police to plan ahead by knowing the road conditions, making sure no one is driving under the influence and wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to...
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
The victim was found dead inside a car.
LMPD: 19-year-old found dead inside car in Fairdale identified
LMPD Chief Erika Shields
LMPD Chief Erika Shields to resign following conclusion of Mayor Fischer’s term
Joseph Willky is the head coach of the girl's basketball team at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested after incident at Moore High School
generic crash
Coroner identifies woman killed in New Cut Road accident

Latest News

Dawn Coleman faced an Indiana judge for the first time following her arrest in California
Suspect faces more than 100 years in prison for death of boy found in suitcase
Indiana man sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for manufacture, sale of ‘Ghost Guns’
A Louisville country music radio station helped collect hundreds of bikes and donations to make...
More than 1,000 bikes collected for kids in Q103 Bike or Bust
Coleman appeared in court Monday
Suspect faces more than 100 years in prison for death of boy found in suitcase