ISP increasing patrols during Thanksgiving travel

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - There will be more Indiana State Police troopers on patrol during the holiday season.

This is part of the Safe Family Travel campaign to prevent crashes as more travelers are out on the roads.

According to an ISP release, Safe Family Travel operations start before Thanksgiving each year and continue through New Year’s Day.

“We’re not telling people they can’t drink. We’re asking people to be responsible and to not drink and drive,” Lieutenant Brian Bailey, Commander of the Evansville District, said in the release. “The holidays shouldn’t be marked by tragedy, so don’t ruin your life or the life of someone else by getting behind the wheel impaired. You will be held accountable if you do.”

Grants for the enforcement are provided by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration through the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute.

Last year in Indiana, 932 people lost their lives on the road, which was a 4% increase from 2020. Of those traffic deaths, 12 of the fatalities were during the Thanksgiving holiday season and 7 of those fatalities were found unbuckled at the time of the crash. On average, approximately one-fourth of the state’s traffic deaths are caused by drunk drivers, according to the release.

Travelers are encouraged by state police to plan ahead by knowing the road conditions, making sure no one is driving under the influence and wearing a seat belt.

