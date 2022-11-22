Judge in Delphi murders delays decision on release of court docs; Prosecutor says suspect may not have acted alone

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA and WTHR) - The special judge in the Delphi double homicide investigation has taken a motion to release court documents in the case under advisement. The Allen County judge, Fran Gull, says she will announce her decision on the release at a later time.

Currently, a bond hearing for Richard Matthew Allen is set for February 17, 2023.

According to WPTA affiliate WTHR, the prosecutor also said in court there is reason to believe that Allen is not the only one involved in the killing of Libby German and Abby Williams.

Allen’s defense attorney Andrew Baldwin said “our client is the wrong guy.” Standing outside the courtroom Tuesday morning, Baldwin said the sealed probable cause affidavit is “flimsy” and that “you expect more than what I saw.”

“We have nothing to hide, and you know, transparency is important in government and it may be weird for defense lawyers, I suppose, to be arguing that we want things unsealed,” Baldwin said to reporters. “But that’s how confident we are in our client, that’s how confident we are that the evidence contained in the—at least what’s written in the probable cause affidavit—is nothing for us to worry about...How can an innocent man be accused of a crime like this and have their life upended?”

As part of Allen’ petition to be let out on bail, Allen claims that “because neither the proof of guilt is evident, nor the presumption of guilt strong, the Accused is seeking a hearing to release the Accused,” WTHR reports. Allen is asking for the court to either reduce his bail to a “reasonable” amount or release him on his own recognizance.

Several police officers surrounded Allen as he was taken to court Tuesday morning.

The family of one of the victims in the case, Libby German, was present at the hearing on Tuesday.

50-year-old Allen was arrested on Oct. 28 on two murder counts in the killings of German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, in a case that has haunted the Indiana city of about 3,000 people.

He was taken to the Carroll County Jail and held there until Friday, Oct. 28, when he was transferred to the White County Jail. Allen was formally charged with two counts of murder on Oct. 28 for the killings of Libby German and Abby Williams in February 2017.

A request was approved to move Allen to a state facility controlled by the Department of Correction. IDOC did not reveal which facility, out of concerns of safety and security.

On Nov. 9, Allen requested a public defender on his behalf. The court took quick action and attorneys were appointed to represent him.

Richard M. Allen arrested in Delphi murders investigation (WTHR)

According to court records, Bradley Anthony Rozzi of Logansport is the lead attorney on the case. Court records confirm Rozzi was appointed by the court.

The co-counsel is Andrew Joseph Baldwin with Baldwin Perry & Kamish PC in Franklin. Baldwin’s office confirmed for WTHR he was appointed by the court.

Allen had not been previously mentioned as a suspect possibly connected to the girls’ deaths.

He has lived in Delphi for at least 16 years and his home is less than two miles from the Monon High Bridge. Records show the suspect previously lived in Greenwood and in Mexico, Indiana.

13News learned Allen is a licensed pharmacy technician. He received his Indiana license in 2018 and it’s still active. Neighbors told 13News Allen worked at the CVS in Delphi, even at one point developing photos for Libby German’s family after the killings. Her family said Allen would not charge them for the photos.

Allen has no criminal history other than a few speeding tickets and a citation for not wearing a seat belt.

Allen’s trial is scheduled to start March 20 at 9 a.m.

