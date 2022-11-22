Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Justice Thurgood Marshall’s wife ‘Cissy’ Marshall dies at 94

FILE - Cecilia Marshall, widow of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, laughs while...
FILE - Cecilia Marshall, widow of Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall, laughs while watching a slide show about her husband during a meeting to rally support for renaming Baltimore-Washington International Airport after Thurgood Marshall, one of the state's most famous native sons and the first Black justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, in Annapolis, Md., March 28, 2005. The Supreme Court says Cecilia "Cissy" Marshall has died. She was 94.(AP Photo/Matthew S. Gunby, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:24 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Cecilia “Cissy” Marshall, the wife of the late Supreme Court Justice and civil rights champion Thurgood Marshall, has died at the age of 94, the court said Tuesday.

Her husband became the high court’s first Black justice in 1967 following a career as a civil rights lawyer during which he argued the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case that outlawed segregation in public schools. He retired in 1991 and died in 1993 at the age of 84.

Cecilia Suyat was born in Hawaii in 1928. She moved to New York City and took night classes at Columbia University to become a stenographer. In 1948 she began working at the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, where she met her future husband. Thurgood Marshall’s first wife, Vivien Burey, died of cancer in 1955, and he and Suyat married later that year. They had two sons, Thurgood Jr. and John.

In a statement, Chief Justice John Roberts called Cissy Marshall a a “vibrant and engaged member of the Court family” who regularly attended court events. “You wanted to sit next to her at any event,” he wrote. “She had an easy sense of humor that could be — in an appropriate setting, of course — a bit saucy.”

Justice Elena Kagan, who was a law clerk to Marshall, called his wife a “marvelous woman” and wrote, “Every clerk to Justice Marshall received a sort of bonus: the steadfast friendship and support of his wife Cissy.”

The Supreme Court said funeral arrangements were pending. Thurgood Marshall is buried at Arlington National Cemetery in a section where a number of other former justices are buried.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to...
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
The victim was found dead inside a car.
LMPD: 19-year-old found dead inside car in Fairdale identified
LMPD Chief Erika Shields
LMPD Chief Erika Shields to resign following conclusion of Mayor Fischer’s term
Joseph Willky is the head coach of the girl's basketball team at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested after incident at Moore High School
Michael Tompkins said his wife was sleeping on late Saturday night when they got a call that...
‘We are in disbelief’: Louisville man wins $750K house in Norton Children’s Hospital raffle

Latest News

FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021,...
Oath Keepers jury home for weekend after deliberations start
Texas officials said Senaida Soto, 23, was arrested after she burned her boyfriend's house down.
Woman arrested for burning down boyfriend’s house, sheriff’s office says
The five victims of the mass shooting at Club Q were identified as 35-year-old Ashley Paugh,...
Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas
An elderly woman cooks food on a gas burner during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Nov....
‘Stock up on blankets’: Ukrainians brace for bleak winter