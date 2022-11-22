Contact Troubleshooters
Kenny Chesney returns to Kentucky for 2023 tour

‘Songs for the Saints’: Kenny Chesney to serenade the Derby City
Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming back to Kentucky as part of his “I Go Back” tour in 2023.(tcw-wave)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 6:49 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Country superstar Kenny Chesney is coming back to Kentucky as part of his “I Go Back” tour in 2023.

Chesney, along with country pop singer Kelsea Ballerini, will be heading to Rupp Arena on April 25, 2023.

This will be more than ten years since Chesney last played in Kentucky.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.

For more information, click or tap here.

