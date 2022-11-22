Contact Troubleshooters
Lights Under Louisville returns to Louisville Mega Cavern

By Sean Baute
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Lights Under Louisville, the more than one mile long Christmas light display at the Louisville Mega Cavern, is once again ready for guests.

The excursion is a 1.1 mile drive through the cave that has over six million colored lights.

This time, it may look a little different to those who have already been, as the Mega Cavern said they try to mix things up.

”We actually change the light show every single year,” Executive Vice President Charles Park said, “so I think the differentiation ,adding new elements every single year, adding extra textural elements like lasers and the enchanted forest allow people to come back every new year to experience a brand new experience.”

Park said next year, the display might even make it to 1.2 miles.

As for this year, it runs through January 1.

Hours are as followed:

Daily Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Thanksgiving Day: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Day: 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Express: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More info can be found at the Lights Under Louisville website.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

