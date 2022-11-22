Contact Troubleshooters
Louisville businesses collecting coats on Black Friday during Free Coat Exchange

A group of local businesses are working together to collect coats for people in need on Black Friday.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 1:23 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A group of local businesses are working together to collect coats for people in need on Black Friday.

The effort is part of the Free Coat Exchange program, which is running on Black Friday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., according to a release.

People who have coats to donate can drop them off at locations participating in the program.

Coat exchange locations will offer people to either grab a coat if they need one or drop off a spare, unneeded coat for someone else, the organization said.

Several locations are also collecting coats to be delivered to people in need.

Louisville’s coat exchange sites on Black Friday include:

  • Garage Bar - 700 East Market St.
  • House of Faith Christian - 2304 Crums Lane
  • J-Town Hardware - 10513 Watterson Trail
  • People Power Personal Training - 909 Barret Ave.
  • Save-A-Lot Food Store - 4148 Taylor Blvd.
  • Save-A-Lot Food Store - 2626 Portland Ave.

Collection-only sites in Louisville are listed below:

  • Derby City Market - 978 Barret Ave.
  • Epiphany Catholic Church - 914 Old Harrods Creek Rd.
  • Main Event Entertainment - 12500 Sycamore Station Place
  • Midland Trail Golf Course - 15360 John Carpenter Way
  • Salon 123 - 2307 Taylorsville Rd.
  • Starbucks - 972 Baxter Ave.
  • St. Luke’s Episcopal Church - 1206 Maple Lane
  • St. Matthews Chamber of Commerce - 3940 Grandview Ave.

