Louisville man sentenced on sexual abuse charges involving minors

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was sentenced in court Monday after entering a guilty plea to several sexual abuse charges involving minors.

Cody Wolfe, 35, pleaded guilty to three counts of sodomy with a victim under 12 years of age, one count of rape with a victim under 12 years of age and three counts of sexual abuse with a victim under 12 years of age.

In addition, Wolfe pleaded guilty to two counts of sodomy, one count of rape, three counts of sexual abuse, one count of assault, two counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors and one count of violation of conditions of release.

Court documents said as part of his guilty plea, Wolfe admitted to sexually abusing, performing and engaging in sexual acts with his at the time girlfriend’s children between Aug.1, 2019 and Jan. 15, 2021.

One of the victims was 11 and 12 years old during that time period. The other was 8 years old. Documents said Wolfe was over the age of 21 when the abuse took place.

Wolfe also admitted to showing the victims pornographic videos between Feb. 1, 2020 and Jan. 15, 2021.

On Jan. 13, 2021, Wolfe said he struck his girlfriend and was accused of calling her from jail seven days later, despite having been ordered to have no contact with her and the two victims.

Wolfe was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison. He is ineligible for probation or shock probation, and his parole eligibility is 85%.

He will be required to comply with all statutory requirements for sex offenders.

Court documents said a 10-year restraining order will be entered for both victims.

