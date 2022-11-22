Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Louisville man sentenced on sexual abuse charges involving minors

Cody Anthony Wolfe, 35.
Cody Anthony Wolfe, 35.(LMDC)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 8:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man was sentenced in court Monday after entering a guilty plea to several sexual abuse charges involving minors.

Cody Wolfe, 35, pleaded guilty to three counts of sodomy with a victim under 12 years of age, one count of rape with a victim under 12 years of age and three counts of sexual abuse with a victim under 12 years of age.

In addition, Wolfe pleaded guilty to two counts of sodomy, one count of rape, three counts of sexual abuse, one count of assault, two counts of distribution of obscene matter to minors and one count of violation of conditions of release.

Court documents said as part of his guilty plea, Wolfe admitted to sexually abusing, performing and engaging in sexual acts with his at the time girlfriend’s children between Aug.1, 2019 and Jan. 15, 2021.

One of the victims was 11 and 12 years old during that time period. The other was 8 years old. Documents said Wolfe was over the age of 21 when the abuse took place.

Wolfe also admitted to showing the victims pornographic videos between Feb. 1, 2020 and Jan. 15, 2021.

On Jan. 13, 2021, Wolfe said he struck his girlfriend and was accused of calling her from jail seven days later, despite having been ordered to have no contact with her and the two victims.

Wolfe was sentenced to a total of 20 years in prison. He is ineligible for probation or shock probation, and his parole eligibility is 85%.

He will be required to comply with all statutory requirements for sex offenders.

Court documents said a 10-year restraining order will be entered for both victims.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was found dead inside a car.
LMPD: 19-year-old found dead inside car in Fairdale identified
LMPD seeking public’s help to ID unknown suspects
LMPD seeking public’s help to ID unknown suspects
Joseph Willky is the head coach of the girl's basketball team at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested after incident at Moore High School
So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to...
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
generic crash
Coroner identifies woman killed in New Cut Road accident

Latest News

Street parking and parking in city garages will be more expensive next year after the Parking...
Downtown Louisville parking fees to increase due to new sales tax
Louisville mayor-elect Craig Greenberg confirmed on Monday afternoon Louisville Metro Police...
LMPD Chief Erika Shields to resign following conclusion of Mayor Fischer’s term
Michael Tompkins said his wife was sleeping on late Saturday night when they got a call that...
‘We are in disbelief’: Louisville man wins $750K house in Norton Children’s Hospital raffle
Michael Tompkins said his wife was sleeping on late Saturday night when they got a call that...
‘We are in disbelief’: Louisville man wins $750K house in Norton Children’s Hospital raffle