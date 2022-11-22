Contact Troubleshooters
Man from eastern Ky wins big playing lottery online

Barry works as a coal miner and he and his wife have five children.
Barry works as a coal miner and he and his wife have five children.(Kentucky lottery)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:27 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - “It’s been a long sleepless night,” says an Eastern Kentucky man after he won over $176,000 instantly while playing the Kentucky Lottery online.

Last Thursday, Barry Jewell of Pinsonfork decided to wager $2 on the Bank Buster Jackpot Instant Play game.

“I sat my phone down when the next thing I saw on the screen was “Jackpot Winner $176,496.37″.  I took a screen shot because I didn’t believe it.  Once I got the email from the lottery, it seemed real,” Barry told lottery officials.

Barry’s wife Paige was getting her hair done when she saw that her husband was facetiming her.  “I answered the phone and before I could say anything, he said, ‘I need you to go someone private.’  I didn’t know what was going on.  When he told me what he had won, I was in shock.  It was surreal,” Paige said.

When the Pike County couple drove to lottery headquarters the next day, the first thing Barry told officials was he hadn’t slept at all that night. After receiving a check for $125,312.42, after taxes, he said he felt relieved.

“We didn’t win enough to change the world, but we have enough to take away the stress,” Barry said.

Barry works as a coal miner and he and his wife have five children.  The couple said they haven’t had  time to process winning the lottery but do plan to pay off bills.

”We couldn’t have been blessed at a better time,” Barry said.

keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

