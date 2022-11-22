Contact Troubleshooters
MSD reminds not to pour grease, oils down the drain ahead of holiday cooking

By Dustin Vogt
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Holiday cooking is about to ramp up around the Louisville-area, and Louisville MSD is warning people not to pour cooking grease and fats down the drain.

MSD said without proper disposal of cooking oils and greases, home sewer backups can occur as grease sticks to pipes.

Garbage disposals or grease-cutting detergent will not keep fats or oils from out of the plumbing system, MSD said. The grease and food debris may build up over time which could cause sewer backups in people’s homes or problems in the sewer line.

MSD recommends pouring used grease into an empty, heat-safe container, such as a soup can, and sticking it in the freezer. The container can be tossed in the garbage after the grease becomes solid.

Food waste should be scraped in the trash rather than run down a garbage disposal. In addition, MSD said pots, pans and other dishes should be wiped with a paper towel to soak up grease before being washed.

People should also refrain from pouring deep-fryer oil in the ground or in a storm drain as it can flow to a waterway or clog a storm pipe, MSD said.

Deep-fryer oil can be recycled by taking it to one of Louisville Metro’s grease drop-off locations.

