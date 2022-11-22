Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police: 14-year-old suspect in Ala. double murder arrested

The 14-year-old was wanted on two counts of Capital Murder.
By Ty Storey, Ken Curtis, WTVY Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Police in Alabama say a 14-year-old boy suspected in the fatal shootings of two women has been arrested. He may be charged as an adult.

Vincent Lamar Oliver Jr., 14, was taken into custody Monday on charges of capital murder, according to Dothan Police. He will be detained at the Southeast Alabama Diversion Center, WTVY reports.

No additional information has been released regarding Oliver, due to court order restrictions.

Oliver was wanted in relation to the killings of 21-year-old Jasmine Danielle Bean and 20-year-old Ja’Lexius Lashon Wells. The two women were found fatally shot Sunday night in a Dothan home.

Police say neither victim lived at the home located on the 200 block of Fifth Avenue. They add that they believe a gathering was taking place at that time. But other than the victims, no one else was at the scene when authorities arrived.

Police say Oliver also had active juvenile pickup orders for two counts of first-degreee attempted assault and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle in relation to a July incident.

Before his arrest, courts issued an order allowing Oliver’s information to be released for the sake of public safety. Alabama juvenile privacy laws typically do not allow the release of juvenile information in criminal cases.

Copyright 2022 WTVY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to...
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
The victim was found dead inside a car.
LMPD: 19-year-old found dead inside car in Fairdale identified
LMPD Chief Erika Shields
LMPD Chief Erika Shields to resign following conclusion of Mayor Fischer’s term
Joseph Willky is the head coach of the girl's basketball team at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested after incident at Moore High School
generic crash
Coroner identifies woman killed in New Cut Road accident

Latest News

Authorities say the suspects were armed with several weapons, including a gun and high capacity...
2 men accused of plotting to attack NYC synagogue
A bottle of Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is displayed next to a Bad Spaniels dog toy in...
Supreme Court takes Jack Daniel’s case against dog toy maker
Mayor Greg Fischer administers the oath of office to Erika Shields as she is sworn in as chief...
‘They’re just looking for leadership’: Former LMPD officers hoping new chief will bring stability to department
Earthquake survivors are treated outside of a hospital in Cianjur, West Java, Indonesia,...
162 dead as Indonesia quake topples homes, buildings, roads