Salvation Army of Kentucky holds Red Kettle kickoff event

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -The Salvation Army of Kentucky held its Red Kettle Kickoff Event for the entire statewide campaign to raise money.

Governor Andy Beshear welcomed officials at the Kentucky State Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort Tuesday morning.

Frankfort Corps Officer Major Curtis Sayre shared the impact last year’s donations have done to help Kentuckians this year.

Over 6,900 families were given Christmas assistance with food, clothes and toys. Over 308,000 meals were provided and 86,412 nights of shelter were given.

Now, donations are needed more than ever to continue to provide these services.

”This year, due to the lingering effects of a pandemic and inflation, the need is even greater,” Sayer said. “More families are finding it harder to make ends meet and are being forced to make tough decisions between paying for the basics of things like food, rent, utilities. And yes, even providing for their children, those wonderful Christmas memories.”

Beshear took a moment to sign a proclamation making the month of December the ‘Love more than Christmas’ month for Kentucky to show support for the Red Kettle Campaign.

