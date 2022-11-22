SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/22

Quiet weather overall for a couple of days before we get (2) pieces of rainfall to track later Thanksgiving and again Saturday.

The first round looks more toward Thanksgiving Night with areas holding onto the sunshine the longest that day will have the best chance to get into the 60s.

The rain showers move in later that night into early Friday.

Then we will get a break in the action until the main low increases the rain again for Saturday. It looks to be breezy as well.

A much lighter rain that COULD mix with sleet or a few flakes will be possible into Saturday Night.

Otherwise, this turkey will be done.

Another system with wind and warmer air/rain will push in about the middle of next week.

Until the jet stream flow changes the angle, our next few systems will have warm themes to them. There are signs we will get back to a colder/wintry pattern for the 2nd half of December.

We shall see :)

