Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/22

By Brian Goode
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 10:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Quiet weather overall for a couple of days before we get (2) pieces of rainfall to track later Thanksgiving and again Saturday.

The first round looks more toward Thanksgiving Night with areas holding onto the sunshine the longest that day will have the best chance to get into the 60s.

The rain showers move in later that night into early Friday.

Then we will get a break in the action until the main low increases the rain again for Saturday. It looks to be breezy as well.

A much lighter rain that COULD mix with sleet or a few flakes will be possible into Saturday Night.

Otherwise, this turkey will be done.

Another system with wind and warmer air/rain will push in about the middle of next week.

Until the jet stream flow changes the angle, our next few systems will have warm themes to them. There are signs we will get back to a colder/wintry pattern for the 2nd half of December.

We shall see :)

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to...
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
The victim was found dead inside a car.
LMPD: 19-year-old found dead inside car in Fairdale identified
LMPD Chief Erika Shields
LMPD Chief Erika Shields to resign following conclusion of Mayor Fischer’s term
Joseph Willky is the head coach of the girl's basketball team at Thomas Jefferson Middle School.
JCPS girl’s basketball coach arrested after incident at Moore High School
generic crash
Coroner identifies woman killed in New Cut Road accident

Latest News

Jeffrey Montgomery, 27, of Louisville, is charged with robbery for a November 15, 2022...
Facial art leads to arrest of carjacking suspect
Gene Snyder Freeway off-ramp lane closures scheduled
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 11/22
The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Nice weather for travel the next couple of days