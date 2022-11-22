Southern Indiana man charged in March Louisville homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man that happened in the Jacobs neighborhood nearly eight months ago.

Deion Austin Blake Griffey, 26, of New Albany, Ind., was taken into custody November 21 by Louisville Metro police. He is charged with murder and robbery.

The deadly shooting happened March 28 in the 3600 block of Parthenia Ave. His arrest warrant says Griffey went to the apartment of the victim, Richard Bell, and shot him one in the head.

Bell was rushed to UofL Hospital, but died several days later from his injures.

LMPD detectives say the shooting happened while Griffey was demanding drugs from Bell and it was recorded on surveillance video by a camera inside the apartment.

Griffey was booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. His bond was set at $250,000 cash.

