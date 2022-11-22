Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Thanksgiving meals served to Eastern Ky. flood survivors

Thanksgiving meals served to EKY flood survivors
Thanksgiving meals served to EKY flood survivors(WYMT)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Turkey, green beans and rolls are some of the fixings you need for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

”I thank God, for first of all surviving the flood, for Kate and Tim and everybody that helps her,” said Burless Slone of Knott County. “She helps me and other people,” she added.

She is talking about Kate Clemons of Kate’s Food Tent. Clemons told WYMT she wanted to do something for Thanksgiving for those impacted by flooding. She reached out to Operation BBQ.

”People are still lacking appliances, and they are still rebuilding, so today I wanted to do something special and plan a Thanksgiving meal,” she said.

Operation BBQ was already in contact with Ashbritt - the state contractor to clean up flood debris from creeks. Kate’s tent was asked to set up different Thanksgiving meal locations in Knott County.

”A lot of places that were flooded, they don’t have the appliances, the kitchens were gutted,” she explained. “In Knott County, there’s a huge need for gas lines to be restored and just rebuilding in general.”

Serving Thanksgiving meals to flood survivors who, for the first time in years, will not be able to cook for the holiday.

”Either my mom cooked or I cook every year,” said Slone. “This will be my first ordered Thanksgiving meal ever at home,” she added.

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to...
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
Michael Tompkins said his wife was sleeping on late Saturday night when they got a call that...
‘We are in disbelief’: Louisville man wins $750K house in Norton Children’s Hospital raffle
Indiana man sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for manufacture, sale of ‘Ghost Guns’
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Convicted ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars once in talks to move to Kentucky
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.

Latest News

The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Pleasant weather for today, most of Thanksgiving Day
Generic
Injury crash confirmed on I-65 in Bullitt County
LMPD: Man dies after hitting utility pole in late night crash
Louisville business owners worried about parking price increase
Ky. state senator Ralph Alvarado has been appointed to be commissioner for the Tennessee...
Ky. state senator appointed Tennessee health commissioner