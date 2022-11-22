Thanksgiving meals served to Eastern Ky. flood survivors

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

HINDMAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Turkey, green beans and rolls are some of the fixings you need for a traditional Thanksgiving meal.

”I thank God, for first of all surviving the flood, for Kate and Tim and everybody that helps her,” said Burless Slone of Knott County. “She helps me and other people,” she added.

She is talking about Kate Clemons of Kate’s Food Tent. Clemons told WYMT she wanted to do something for Thanksgiving for those impacted by flooding. She reached out to Operation BBQ.

”People are still lacking appliances, and they are still rebuilding, so today I wanted to do something special and plan a Thanksgiving meal,” she said.

Operation BBQ was already in contact with Ashbritt - the state contractor to clean up flood debris from creeks. Kate’s tent was asked to set up different Thanksgiving meal locations in Knott County.

”A lot of places that were flooded, they don’t have the appliances, the kitchens were gutted,” she explained. “In Knott County, there’s a huge need for gas lines to be restored and just rebuilding in general.”

Serving Thanksgiving meals to flood survivors who, for the first time in years, will not be able to cook for the holiday.

”Either my mom cooked or I cook every year,” said Slone. “This will be my first ordered Thanksgiving meal ever at home,” she added.

