UPDATE: Crews continue work on patching potholes in Oldham County

(Source: WAVE News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE: Crews are still working on patching potholes on Interstate 71 in Oldham County.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet expects work to be done by 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Oldham County should be aware of crews working on Interstate 71 South.

Pothole patching will be done on the right lane of I-71 South on Monday until 3:30 p.m. This will be from Exit 22 for KY 53 toward LaGrange to mile marker 14.

Crews plan to switch to the right lane of I-71 North from mile marker 14 to Exit 22 if time allows.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said this will be a moving operation and there will be signs in place.

