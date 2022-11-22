UPDATE: Crews continue work on patching potholes in Oldham County
UPDATE: Crews are still working on patching potholes on Interstate 71 in Oldham County.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet expects work to be done by 3 p.m. on Tuesday.
OLDHAM COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Drivers in Oldham County should be aware of crews working on Interstate 71 South.
Pothole patching will be done on the right lane of I-71 South on Monday until 3:30 p.m. This will be from Exit 22 for KY 53 toward LaGrange to mile marker 14.
Crews plan to switch to the right lane of I-71 North from mile marker 14 to Exit 22 if time allows.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said this will be a moving operation and there will be signs in place.
