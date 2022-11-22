YMCA honors award recipients at Mayor Fischer’s final Community Thanksgiving Breakfast

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The YMCA brought attention to several young award-winning individuals as part of Greg Fischer’s final Community Thanksgiving Breakfast as Louisville mayor.

The YMCA Mayor Community Thanksgiving Breakfast was emceed by WAVE anchor Dawne Gee at the Kentucky International Convention Center on Tuesday morning.

During the breakfast, 10 young people were given the YMCA Youth Character Award, highlighting their efforts in improving the community and incorporating the organization’s values of caring, honesty, respect and responsibility.

YMCA of Greater Louisville’s CEO Steve Tarver mentioned how important the ceremony is for the community.

“We’ve been doing this for over 30 years, and we just feel like it’s and important tradition that we look forward to continuing for many years in the future,” Tarver said. “So we’re grateful for all that attend. and we wish people a happy Thanksgiving, joyful holidays and blessings in the future.”

The individuals nominated were put through a competitive selective process as people who demonstrated generous actions throughout the community.

