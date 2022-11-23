Contact Troubleshooters
171 dogs euthanized following ‘horrific’ animal abuse case, ASPCA says

The investigation began in August when the Nye County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for a...
The investigation began in August when the Nye County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for a property in Amargosa Valley.(Kyle Oster/FOX5)
By Cody Lee and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NYE COUNTY, Nevada (KVVU/Gray News) – After nearly 300 dogs were found living on a Nevada property in horrible conditions, more than half of them have been euthanized.

According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, of the total 276 dogs found on the property:

  • 171 dogs were euthanized
  • 6 dogs died on their own
  • 17 dogs have been adopted
  • 82 dogs are under the care of the ASPCA

Regarding the dogs that were euthanized, the ASPCA said, in part, “As victims of alleged cruelty, horrific living conditions and likely irresponsible breeding practices, many dogs suffered from a wide array of serious medical conditions, severe aggression and/or extreme fear that made them unsafe to place or caused a poor quality of life.”

The investigation began in August when the Nye County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant for a property in Amargosa Valley. With the help of the ASPCA, the 276 dogs were seized from the property living in “horrific conditions.”

Vasili Platunov (left) and Oksana Higgins (right) were arrested on charges of felony animal...
Vasili Platunov (left) and Oksana Higgins (right) were arrested on charges of felony animal abuse and neglect.(Nye County Sheriff's Office)

On Aug. 22, the sheriff’s office arrested Oksana Higgins and Vasili Platunov on charges of felony animal abuse and neglect.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is taking donations to help the dogs. You can contact the sheriff here. The ASPCA is also taking donations to help the animals.

Below is the ASPCA’s full statement to KVVU:

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

