A busy morning at the airport ahead of Thanksgiving

Travelers flying out of Louisville on Thanksgiving Eve waited in the TSA checkpoint line at...
Travelers flying out of Louisville on Thanksgiving Eve waited in the TSA checkpoint line at Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.(Source: Michael Flynn, WAVE News)
By Olivia Russell
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Travelers flocked to Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport on Wednesday morning, a day before Thanksgiving.

The airport is expecting about 108,000 people to come through during the Thanksgiving season. According to airport spokesperson Natalie Chaudoin, Sunday is expected to be the busiest day because people are returning home from their holiday travels.

TSA agents started earlier than the typical 4:30 AM to get ahead of the rush. The line eventually weaved throughout the area, with people waiting 45 minutes to an hour during peak times. Airport officials were able to call travelers to the front during that backup to ensure everyone made it on the plane.

Chaudoin says the line is typically longer during the early mornings, but people should always expect a wait for TSA. She recommends getting to the airport at least an hour and a half before your flight. Chaudoin also says travelers should be familiar with TSA protocol for liquids and gels. If you’re traveling with holiday gifts, she recommends not wrapping those items, so they don’t get destroyed.

Chaudoin said the busy week is a good problem to have, and especially after a rough couple of years.

“We’ve had a lot of really good momentum here at SDF,” Chaudoin said. “We’ve had multiple new airlines- Breeze, Spirit and Sun Country, our most recent addition. So people definitely want to travel and you can feel that excitement. People are excited to go see their friends and family, they’re excited to visit with loved ones, there’s just a nice atmosphere here this holiday season.”

If you are picking someone up at the airport, you can avoid congestion by picking up passengers on the upper level instead of the lower level at baggage claim.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

