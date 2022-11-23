Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Coroner identifies person killed after hitting utility pole on Eastern Parkway

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Pixabay)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed after hitting a utility pole in a late night crash Tuesday.

According to the coroner, Merril D. Krager, 18, died from blunt force trauma due to a single car crash.

Louisville Metro police said it happened before 11:30 p.m. on Eastern Parkway at Barret Avenue.

The victim was the only one in the vehicle and driving east when he lost control and hit a utility pole, according to police.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to...
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
Michael Tompkins said his wife was sleeping on late Saturday night when they got a call that...
‘We are in disbelief’: Louisville man wins $750K house in Norton Children’s Hospital raffle
Indiana man sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for manufacture, sale of ‘Ghost Guns’
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Convicted ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars once in talks to move to Kentucky
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.

Latest News

KSP arrests Grant County man for sex abuse
Organizations across Louisville have a couple of activities lined up to keep your kids engaged...
What you can do with your kids during winter and Thanksgiving breaks
What you can do with your kids during winter and Thanksgiving breaks
Nickolas D. Meecha, 24, was charged with driving under the influence, reckless driving, assault...
Man accused of driving wrong way on I-71 while intoxicated, causing ‘major’ accident