Coroner identifies person killed after hitting utility pole on Eastern Parkway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man killed after hitting a utility pole in a late night crash Tuesday.

According to the coroner, Merril D. Krager, 18, died from blunt force trauma due to a single car crash.

Louisville Metro police said it happened before 11:30 p.m. on Eastern Parkway at Barret Avenue.

The victim was the only one in the vehicle and driving east when he lost control and hit a utility pole, according to police.

The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating the crash.

