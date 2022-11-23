Couple arrested for abuse of infant

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A St. Matthews couple has been charged with abusing a two-month-old baby.

Issac Decker, 21, and Brenna Stovall, 20, were arrested November 22 by St. Matthews police.

Arrest reports say Decker and Stovall were caring for the infant girl, Stovall’s daughter, when the child suffered a bilateral brain bleed and bruising to her head and face. A pediatric forensic doctor determined the child’s injuries were consistent with abuse.

Following his arrest, Decker admitted that he had intentionally shaken the baby “violently” on multiple occasions between November 10 and 17.

The reports say the girl was taken to a hospital on November 17 because she was vomiting and suffering from diarrhea.

Stovall told police that she confronted Decker after seeing a bite mark on the girl’s face. Decker admitted to biting the child’s face.

Despite knowing the girl was being abused by Decker, police say Stovall continued to allow Decker to be along with her.

Decker and Stovall are both being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on two counts of complicity to criminal abuse of a child 12 or under. Not guilty pleas were entered by the court for each of them.

Bond for Decker was set at $75,000 cash while Stovall’s bond was placed at $25,000 cash. If bond is posted they will be placed into the home incarceration program.

Decker and Stovall are due back in court on December 1.

