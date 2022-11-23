Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Flood Survivors living at Mine Made Adventure Park given Thanksgiving meals

MINE MADE THANKSGIVING
MINE MADE THANKSGIVING(Keaton Hall)
By Keaton Hall
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 9:02 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - On Tuesday, volunteers hoped to spread some seasonal cheer by bringing Thanksgiving dinners to those living at Mine Made Adventure Park, since many aren’t able to cook the meal for themselves.

Alvin Sizemore has been living in a trailer at Mine Made since the flood took everything from him. He’s had to rely on the generosity of strangers to get by.

“Yeah I’m out everywhere trying to get help, trying to find which way to go. It just seems like I ain’t ever going to make it, but I’m still digging at it,” he said.

Kate Clemons of Kate’s Food Tent helped deliver the meals. She says flood survivors in travel trailers are struggling to get quality food.

“The ovens are small, some don’t have ovens, and I’ve spoken to several people about how the kitchens are breaking down, they don’t work,” she said.

Clemons says there are still many people who rely on her meals, but their needs go beyond food.

“What I do is not just food, but it’s what is the need at the moment. It started as food, but it’s moved into more rebuilding.”

For folks like Sizemore who are still waiting on FEMA assistance for their homes, it’s the generosity of strangers that keeps them going.

“It means everything to me,” he said.

Around 200 meals were given out to flood survivors living at Mine Made.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

So far, four school districts have announced canceled classes or e-learning days due to...
Multiple schools in Ky., Southern Indiana cancel class Tuesday due to illnesses
Michael Tompkins said his wife was sleeping on late Saturday night when they got a call that...
‘We are in disbelief’: Louisville man wins $750K house in Norton Children’s Hospital raffle
Indiana man sentenced to 7 years in federal prison for manufacture, sale of ‘Ghost Guns’
Todd Chrisley, left, and Julie Chrisley arrive at the 52nd annual Academy of Country Music...
Convicted ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ stars once in talks to move to Kentucky
Chip Tayag and Jason Myers were killed in a helicopter crash Nov. 22, 2022.
Meteorologist and pilot killed in helicopter crash in Charlotte, N.C.

Latest News

The downtown Louisville skyline as seen from the WAVE SkyTrack camera in the Paristown...
FORECAST: Pleasant weather for today, most of Thanksgiving Day
Generic
Injury crash confirmed on I-65 in Bullitt County
LMPD: Man dies after hitting utility pole in late night crash
Louisville business owners worried about parking price increase
Ky. state senator Ralph Alvarado has been appointed to be commissioner for the Tennessee...
Ky. state senator appointed Tennessee health commissioner