FORECAST: Pleasant weather for today, most of Thanksgiving Day

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Highs near 60°today & Thanksgiving
  • Rain rolls into the region Thanksgiving evening
  • Rain chances last into the holiday weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll see quite a bit of sunshine today with highs near 60°. Clouds increase during the late afternoon and evening. Mid to upper-level clouds hover overhead throughout the night.

The clouds will limit lows to the low to mid-30s. Thanksgiving looks warm and mainly dry. We’ll see clouds increasing during the second half of the day as highs climb into the 60s. Our rain chances will hold off until after sunset.

Rounds of rain move through the region Thanksgiving night into early Black Friday. Lows slide into the 40s. Keep the rain gear handy Friday morning as showers and areas of drizzle linger across the region. Drier weather is expected by Friday afternoon with highs in the 50s.

By Saturday afternoon and especially the evening, we’ll see even more rain moving into the region. Some of that rain looks to last into portions of Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

