FORECAST: Warm Thanksgiving, but showers arrive after dinner

WEATHER HEADLINES

Cold tonight, but a few degrees warmer than previous nights

60s for Thanksgiving, showers arrive after dinner into early Friday morning

Decent rain chance late Saturday into early Sunday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Winds are calm this evening as temperatures continue their fall into the 30s. High clouds will keep streaming in from the southwest with dry weather holding on.

Thanksgiving looks to start off chilly but with some hazy sunshine. Temperatures will climb quickly through the 50s and 60s.

The sky will become overcast by mid-afternoon, which will be the signal that light rain is coming for the evening.

Thanksgiving night looks wet but not water-logged. The rain will be patchy and light but likely in the region all the way through sunrise.

Keep the rain in mind if you’ll be heading out shopping Black Friday morning! Steady showers will come to an end early on Friday with a drying period taking over for the rest of the day.

Some sunshine is possible later in the day on Friday so it might be a good time to put up some outdoor holiday decorations!

Saturday starts out dry, but by the late evening hours, rain will move in. A few rumbles of thunder are possible with this activity, but any strong storms seem unlikely given the late night timing of this system.

Rain continues into early Sunday morning with some drying taking place by the afternoon. Gusty winds up to 40 mph are possible Sunday afternoon in the wake of the steady rain as briefly cooler air whips in.

Our next system to watch arrives Wednesday with strong storm potential.

