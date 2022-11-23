Former Kentucky Gov. John Y. Brown Jr. to lie in state in Capitol Rotunda

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear invites the public to pay their respects to former Kentucky Governor John Y. Brown Jr., who will lie in state in the Capitol on Tuesday.

According to the release, the former governor will lie in the rotunda on November 29 from 10a.m. to 7p.m.

Brown’s family will host a public visitation in the Rotunda from 3p.m. to 7p.m. on Tuesday as well.

Brown was the 55th Governor of the commonwealth, serving from 1979 to 1983. He was 88-years-old when he passed away on Monday.

“Gov. Brown was a remarkable leader who was committed to serving the people of Kentucky. He made our commonwealth a better place,” Gov. Beshear said. “Britainy and I are praying for his family and loved ones.”

A private memorial service will be held at the Capitol on Wednesday, Nov. 30. Kentuckians will be able to view the service on Kentucky Educational Television.

On November 29, Governor Beshear has directed that all flags at all state office building be lowered to half-staff in Brown’s honor until sunset on the day of interment.

