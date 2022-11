BULLITT COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Wednesday morning commuters should be aware of a crash on Interstate 65 in Bullitt County.

The crash happened at about 7 a.m. at 112 Northbound right over the overpass.

Bullitt County dispatch confirmed this was an injury crash, but it is not known how many people were injured.

Crews are responding to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.