KSP arrests Grant County man for sex abuse

(WBKO)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CARROLLTON, Ky. (WAVE) - On November 17, Kentucky State Police Post 5 Post received information about possible sex abuse in Carrol County. Detective conducted multiple interviews about the allegations.

According to the release, the investigation alleges that Logan Epperson, 27 of Jonesville, used an app for assistance/services completed by the victim in Carrollton to obtain their address.

Epperson visited the victim’s residence with the information he had. Epperson then got inside the home and engaged in unwanted sexual conduct.

Logan Epperson was arrested Tuesday and was charged with sex abuse and harassment.

Epperson is being held at the Carroll County Detention Center.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

What you can do with your kids during winter and Thanksgiving breaks
